Here’s Shia LaBeouf playing his own father in new biopic Honey Boy

The actor portrays his own dad in the tale of their relationship

on June 01, 2018, 11:50am
Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf seemed like such a good kid back on Even Stevens, but in later years, he’s become more known for self-destructive, often erratic behavior than his acting chops. Which is a shame, ’cause the guy can really deliver on screen. His latest role is one that hopefully will shed some light on his antics, as he’ll be playing his own father in a biopic about his life.

Entitled Honey Boy, the script was written by LaBeouf himself and entitled after the nickname his father gave him. The story explores the relationship between a child star named Otis Lort (Lucas Hedges) and his law-breaking, alcoholic father (James Lort, played by LaBeouf) over the course of a decade. LaBeouf used to tell stories of driving from the set of Even Stevens to his father’s 12-step program meetings, so there’s definitely a true-to-life element here.

To play his own dad, LaBeouf has aged himself up quite a bit, going for the balding-long-haired look while decked out in overalls and a brown leather vest. (Considering his method past, we wouldn’t be entirely shocked if he really shaved his head to create that little tuft up front.) Check out some on-set photos below (via Page Six).

shia labeouf dad cigarette sand sitting honey boy Heres Shia LaBeouf playing his own father in new biopic Honey Boyshia labeouf honey boy dad running sand Heres Shia LaBeouf playing his own father in new biopic Honey BoyShia LaBeouf Dad Honey Boy Father Beach

Honey Boy is being directed by documentarian Alma Har’el. It also stars Maika Monroe, Martin Starr, and Natasha Lyonne,

