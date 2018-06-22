Sleigh Bell’s Alexis Krauss shares solo song “War Cry”: Stream

Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, photo by Ben Kaye

Over the last few weeks, DC Entertainment has been snatching musicians away from their bands to deliver solo songs inspired by the new graphic novel Dark Nights: Metal: Deluxe Edition. First came the debut solo effort from Mastodon’s Brann Dailor, “Red Death”, followed by the latest track from Deftones’ Chino Moreno, “Brief Exchange”. Now, Alexis Krauss has stepped away from Sleigh Bells to deliver her own song, “War Cry”.

Like all the previous Dark Nights tracks, “War Cry” is a collaboration with producers Mike Elizondo (Eminem, Twenty-One Pilots) and film composer/former Marilyn Manson guitarist Tyler Bates (Deadpool, Guardians of the Galaxy). The former also plays bass and the latter takes up guitar, while Gil Sharone of Dillinger Escape Plan/Puscifer provides drums and Henry Lunetta handles keys and programming. As befitting its title, “War Cry” seems perfectly suited for a climactic comic book battle as Krauss wails, “We will turn the dark to light/ With the sound of our cry/ With the light/ We will fight.”

Take a listen below.

Sleigh Bells’ latest release was the mini LP Kid Kruschev, which dropped back in November. Next month, they’ll join Weezer and Pixies on their co-headlining North American tour.