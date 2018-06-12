Reunited Smashing Pumpkins perform new single “Solara”, “Zero” on Fallon: Watch

The Smashing Pumpkins on Fallon

Three-fourths of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic lineup — frontman Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — kick off their highly anticipated reunion tour tomorrow night. Ahead of their first date in Glendale, Arizona, the group stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to give fans their first look at the reunited lineup, which also includes Smashing Pumpkins 2.0 guitarist Jeff Schroeder and Peter Hook’s son/bassist Jack Bates. The Pumpkins delivered their new single, “Solara”, the Rick Rubin-produced track they released last week, in addition to the more seminal “Zero” from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Replay both performances below.

Smashing Pumpkins’ “Shiny And Oh So Bright” Tour marks Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin’s first shows together since 2000. It comes in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. Tickets can be found here.