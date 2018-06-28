Menu
Billy Corgan wanders a warped cuckoo's nest in Smashing Pumpkins' trippy new video for "Solara": Watch

Nick Koenig's clip for the band's latest single is gross, funny, and kinda beautiful

June 28, 2018
Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins knocked out a killer setlist last night at Los Angeles’ Troubadour, with the secret show serving as a prelude to their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour. There, they played hits from each one of their studio albums, as well as new single “Solara”, which just received a surreal new music video.

Directed by Nick Koenig, the eye-popping clip finds Billy Corgan wandering through an underground asylum and, eventually, onto a sunny suburban thoroughfare where the “inmates” seem to have spread their lunacy. Recurring motifs: the color black, Juggalo makeup, imaginary babies, muscled hunks in masks, and the paranoia of being watched and singled out. As in Smashing Pumpkins videos of yore, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin appear in non-musical roles, with the latter playing Connect Four and the former watching on as a cohort spits black goo into a fountain. Yeah, it’s kinda gross, but what did you expect?

Watch it below, gaze in awe at that silver parachute around Corgan’s waist, and pick up tickets to their upcoming tour here.

