Smashing Pumpkins unleash reunion single “Solara”: Stream

Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

To coincide with their upcoming reunion tour, Smashing Pumpkins founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin hit the studio and recorded music together for the first time in 18 years. Their first offering comes in the form of a Rick Rubin-produced number called “Solara”. Take a listen below.

“I’m nothing but a body in my mind,” Corgan screeches over the band’s 18-string section, which includes himself, Iha, and 2.0 Pumpkin Jeff Schroeder. If anyone’s in their own mind on this song, however, it’s Chamberlin who rolls through its bloated four-minute length with signature ease. The rest? Well, let’s just say “Tarantula” was a far more memorable reunion jam.

If you recall, Rubin previously worked with the Pumpkins during the Adore sessions in 1997. He helmed a version of “Let Me Give the World to You” that was ultimately scrapped by Corgan and remained unreleased until a reissue of Adore in 2014. More recently, he produced Corgan’s 2017 solo album, Ogilala.

Smashing Pumpkins’ “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour kicks off next month in Glendale, Arizona. They mark Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin’s first shows together since 2000 and come in celebration of the band’s 30th anniversary. Grab tickets here.