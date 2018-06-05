SOB x RBE announce North American headlining tour

SOB x RBE, photo via Facebook

We were big fans of SOB x RBE’s sophomore album, Gangin’, so we’re more than stoked to hear the young Vallejo rap quartet would be embarking on a sprawling international tour later this summer. The group, which is composed of rappers Yhung T.O., Slimmy B, DaBoii, and Lul G, is currently touring with Post Malone and 21 Savage, and will be through the end of the month.

SOB x RBE kicks off their own headlining Global Gangin’ Tour on July 28th in Queens, with the outfit playing 20 North American dates before heading overseas in December. Supporting them on the US dates will be Georgia singer Quando Rondo.

Check out their full itinerary below, as well as the music video for “Carpoolin'”.

SOB x RBE 2018 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

06/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn *

06/08 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *

06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/15 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

06/16 – Austin, TX @ 360 Amphitheater *

06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center *

06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *

06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

07/28 – Queens, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up

08/04 – Butler, OH @ Est Fest V

08/09 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

09/01-02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

10/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar

10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage Theatre

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

10/22 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Grand)

10/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise

10/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/28 – Portland, OR @ Daze of the Dead Festival at Roseland Theater

12/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

12/07 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom

12/08 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Bitterzoet

12/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

12/11 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise

12/12 – London, UK @ XOYO

12/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room

* = w/ Post Malone and 21 Savage