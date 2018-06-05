SOB x RBE announce North American headlining tour

We were big fans of SOB x RBE’s sophomore album, Gangin’, so we’re more than stoked to hear the young Vallejo rap quartet would be embarking on a sprawling international tour later this summer. The group, which is composed of rappers Yhung T.O., Slimmy B, DaBoii, and Lul G, is currently touring with Post Malone and 21 Savage, and will be through the end of the month.
SOB x RBE kicks off their own headlining Global Gangin’ Tour on July 28th in Queens, with the outfit playing 20 North American dates before heading overseas in December. Supporting them on the US dates will be Georgia singer Quando Rondo.
Check out their full itinerary below, as well as the music video for “Carpoolin'”.
SOB x RBE 2018 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *
06/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn *
06/08 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *
06/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *
06/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
06/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
06/15 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *
06/16 – Austin, TX @ 360 Amphitheater *
06/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rawhide Event Center *
06/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater *
06/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *
07/28 – Queens, NY @ MoMA PS1 Warm Up
08/04 – Butler, OH @ Est Fest V
08/09 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
09/01-02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival
10/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/06 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
10/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Fubar
10/13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage Theatre
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
10/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
10/22 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex (Grand)
10/25 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Boise
10/26 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/28 – Portland, OR @ Daze of the Dead Festival at Roseland Theater
12/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
12/07 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
12/08 – Amsterdam, Holland @ Bitterzoet
12/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
12/11 – Paris, France @ La Bellevilloise
12/12 – London, UK @ XOYO
12/13 – Dublin, Ireland @ Green Room
* = w/ Post Malone and 21 Savage