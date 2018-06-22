Menu
SOB x RBE’s Yhung T.O. shares new solo single, “Down Chick”: Stream

From the young rapper's forthcoming Misunderstood mixtape

on June 22, 2018, 12:50pm
Yhung T.O, photo by Jeremy Deputat

Rising rap quartet SOB x RBE are already enjoying a solid 2018, what with the release of their excellent sophomore album, Gangin’, and a headlining summer tour. Now, the group’s Yhung T.O. is striking out with his own tunes, the latest being the vibrant, surprisingly tender “Down Chick”.

“Down Chick”, which will appear on the rapper’s forthcoming Misunderstood mixtape, the bass-heavy burner finds Yhung T.O. rhyming about finding a relationship that can offer an escape from life’s less-savory moments. In our review of SOB x RBE’s latest, we characterized Yhung T.O. as “the group’s de facto part-time crooner” due to his smooth flow, and this aspect of his style is most certainly highlighted here. Hear it below.

