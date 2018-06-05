Menu
Sophie announces debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Charli XCX and Vince Staples producer readies the follow-up to 2015's Product EP

on June 05, 2018, 5:57pm
Sophie, photo by Charlotte Wales
Futuristic pop producer Sophie has announced her debut album. Dubbed Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, it’s slated to hit shelves June 15th — that’s next Friday! — through Transgressive Records.

Her first-ever full-length record, it follows the 2015 EP, Product, as well as a number of collaborations with the likes of Vince Staples, Madonna, Lei1f, and fellow PC Music affiliate A.G. Cook. Sophie has also worked closely with Charli XCX, another progressive pop songwriter, most recently on her Pop2 mixtape.

A full tracklist for Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides has yet to be revealed, but it’s been confirmed that previous singles “Ponyboy”, “Faceshopping”, and “It’s Okay to Cry” will appear.

Along with the album news, Sophie has revealed a series of world tour dates, which includes shows and festival appearances in Europe and North America.

SOPHIE 2018 Tour Dates:
06/09 – Milan, IT @ Radar Festival
06/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar By Day
06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ LadyLand
06/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Traicion
07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival
09/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
09/27-29 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal

Revisit the music video for “Ponyboy”:

