Sophie announces debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

Sophie, photo by Charlotte Wales

Futuristic pop producer Sophie has announced her debut album. Dubbed Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, it’s slated to hit shelves June 15th — that’s next Friday! — through Transgressive Records.

Her first-ever full-length record, it follows the 2015 EP, Product, as well as a number of collaborations with the likes of Vince Staples, Madonna, Lei1f, and fellow PC Music affiliate A.G. Cook. Sophie has also worked closely with Charli XCX, another progressive pop songwriter, most recently on her Pop2 mixtape.

A full tracklist for Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides has yet to be revealed, but it’s been confirmed that previous singles “Ponyboy”, “Faceshopping”, and “It’s Okay to Cry” will appear.

Along with the album news, Sophie has revealed a series of world tour dates, which includes shows and festival appearances in Europe and North America.

SOPHIE 2018 Tour Dates:

06/09 – Milan, IT @ Radar Festival

06/15 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar By Day

06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ LadyLand

06/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Traicion

07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/13 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

09/15 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Westward Music Festival

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

09/27-29 – Montreal, QC @ Pop Montreal

Revisit the music video for “Ponyboy”: