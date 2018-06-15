Sophie reveals debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides: Stream

Sophie, photo by Charlotte Wales

As promised last week, futuristic producer Sophie has released her debut album, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, via Transgressive Records. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via YouTube.

The nine track effort follows Sophie’s 2015 EP, Product, as well as a handful of collaborative songs with Vince Staples, Madonna, Lei1f, and fellow PC Music affiliate A.G. Cook. Sophie has also become known for her work with Charli XCX, another progressive pop songwriter, most recently appearing on her Pop 2 mixtape.

Sophie, who is managed by Roc Nation, recently spoke to Crack about the album, specifically how it was inspired by her continued interest in materials. She said a sound will often “be the initial spark, a very physical response to sound that ties together some of the things I’m thinking about.” For example she points to the metallic creaking heard in “Ponyboy”, which “was like a mechanical animal of some sort that I was finding sexual.” She also took notes from English electronic duo Autechre, noting,

“Autechre, particularly, have been my heroes for a very long time. There’s something so fundamentally human about their music, and the way that it’s just describing a material world. It’s almost like you’re sticking your hand into a goopy material. Everyone can have some experience of that, it’s a very human thing. You’re literally just responding to materials and emotions through sound. So I don’t think there’s anything geeky about that – it’s really the framing of it that’s made it this exclusive thing.”

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides was teased early on with a trio of singles, “Ponyboy”, “Faceshopping”, and “It’s Okay to Cry”. Listen to the whole thing below.

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides Artwork:

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides Tracklist:

01. It’s Okay to Cry

02. Ponyboy

03. Faceshopping

04. Is It Cold in the Water?

05. Infatuation

06. Not Okay

07. Pretending

08. Immaterial

09. Whole New World/Pretend World