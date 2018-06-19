Sparta announce US summer tour

Sparta

El Paso, Texas post-hardcore outfit Sparta returned late last year with their first new song in five years, “Graveyard Luck”. Now, the band, which is led by former At the Drive-In member Jim Ward, has mapped out a US summer tour.

The trek kicks off next month with a leg of West Coast shows, before picking back up in August for more dates in the Midwest and along the East Coast. See the full schedule below.

Sparta 2018 Tour Dates:

07/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

07/06 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

07/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux Lounge

07/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

07/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

08/11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

08/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

08/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/18 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

Listen to another new song from Sparta called “Cat Scream”: