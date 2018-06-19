Sparta announce US summer tour

El Paso, Texas post-hardcore outfit Sparta returned late last year with their first new song in five years, “Graveyard Luck”. Now, the band, which is led by former At the Drive-In member Jim Ward, has mapped out a US summer tour.
The trek kicks off next month with a leg of West Coast shows, before picking back up in August for more dates in the Midwest and along the East Coast. See the full schedule below.
Sparta 2018 Tour Dates:
07/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
07/06 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
07/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux Lounge
07/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
07/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
07/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
08/10 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
08/11 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
08/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
08/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
08/15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
08/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
08/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/18 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel
Listen to another new song from Sparta called “Cat Scream”: