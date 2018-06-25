Spider-Man: Homecoming’s sequel now has a title

Spider-Man

If there’s one thing that dampened the impact of Spider-Man’s heartbreaking dissolution in Avengers: Infinity War, it’s the knowledge that, well, dude’s got a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on the horizon. So, you know, he’s not dead. But, hey, that’s good news, because Homecoming was a fresh, hilarious addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Holland is, by far, the best Spider-Man to date. And, hey, here’s some more good news: the sequel now has a title.

Holland shared the name during an Instagram video he filmed backstage at the Ace Seattle Comic Con, where he flashed an iPad said to feature the sequel’s script. On the title page? Spider-Man: Far From Home. Whether or not Holland was meant to drop the title in the clip is unknown, as he never explicitly mentions the name in the video, but Marvel President Kevin Feige just confirmed it in an interview with Cinemablend.

“[It’s] similar [to Spider-Man: Homecoming]. I won’t say what the meanings are, but we enjoy that title because, like Homecoming, it is full of alternate meaning,” he said. “And we liked continuing the ‘Home’ thing, with the little Spidey symbol in the ‘Home.’”

On its surface, the title speaks to the film’s international setting. In an interview with i09 earlier this year, Feige revealed that Spidey would sling his way across foreign lands, “We start filming early July,” he said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

There, he’ll presumably meet the film’s villain, Mysterio, who is very likely to be played by Jake Gyllenhaal, and maybe even Venom, who’s likely to cross paths with Spider-Man at some point in the foreseeable future, according to Venom director Ruben Fleischer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will mark the first film of the MCU’s Phase Four plans, is slated to open on July 5th, 2019. In the meantime, get your Marvel fix with Ant-Man & The Wasp, which hits theaters in a few weeks.

Below, check out Holland’s Instagram post.