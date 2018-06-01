Menu
St. Vincent shares new remix “Fast Slow Disco”: Stream

Annie Clark reworks her own Masseduction track "Slow Disco"

on June 01, 2018, 10:25am
St. Vincent - "Slow Fast Disco"
St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye

At Coachella this past April, St. Vincent debuted “a blistering, disturbing rock show” reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails’ own live sets. Now, a bit more of NIN’s influence has crept into Annie Clark’s world.

Clark has remixed her own original “Slow Disco”, the second to last track off 2017’s acclaimed Masseduction. Re-titled “Fast Slow Disco”, her update boasts an edgier, electronic pulse, landing somewhere between industrial and dark dance pop.

(Read: St. Vincent Shares her 34 Favorite Books)

Hear it for yourself below.

Clark was recently announced as an opener on Florence and the Machine’s North American tour this fall.

