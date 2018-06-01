St. Vincent shares new remix “Fast Slow Disco”: Stream

St. Vincent, photo by Ben Kaye

At Coachella this past April, St. Vincent debuted “a blistering, disturbing rock show” reminiscent of Nine Inch Nails’ own live sets. Now, a bit more of NIN’s influence has crept into Annie Clark’s world.

Clark has remixed her own original “Slow Disco”, the second to last track off 2017’s acclaimed Masseduction. Re-titled “Fast Slow Disco”, her update boasts an edgier, electronic pulse, landing somewhere between industrial and dark dance pop.

(Read: St. Vincent Shares her 34 Favorite Books)

Hear it for yourself below.

Clark was recently announced as an opener on Florence and the Machine’s North American tour this fall.