St. Vincent sweats through leather and hunks in ultra sexy video for “Slow Fast Disco”: Watch

St. Vincent's “Fast Slow Disco" video

Although she’s been curiously mum on Trump, Taylor Swift at least spoke up about the greatest track on St. Vincent’s latest album, MASSEDUCTION. After all, it was the blockbuster pop singer, and BFF of producer Jack Antonoff, who originally suggested that Annie Clark speed things up on “Slow Disco” and give it that proper new wave blush. Hence, last month’s aptly titled remix, “Slow Fast Disco”.

Since then, this writer can’t get enough (and neither can her fans), huffing the song like it’s that intoxicating bottle of Super Glue in Daddy’s drawer. And speaking of Daddy, there are plenty of ’em in the remix’s new video, which follows Clark as she sweats her way through a gay disco, where all hunks of life get down with the least amount of leather.

“I always felt this song could wear many different outfits and live many different lives,” Clark says of the video. “Here she is in disco pants, sweating on a New York dance floor.”

Hot take: It’s the most sensual three minutes you’ll find on YouTube right now, and the fact that it dropped during this year’s Pride Month is just too goddamn good. So, grab your coat, toss some gel in your hair, and start dancing below.