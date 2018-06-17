Menu
Steve Albini wins World Series of Poker event

Legendary record producer earned $105,000 in prize money

June 17, 2018
In addition to being one of the most impactful record producers in rock music history, Steve Albini is also one hell of a poker player. In fact, after returning from Europe touring with his band Shellac, Albini entered a World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas, and won!

Albini beat 310 other players in a Seven Card Stud tournament, earning him a cash prize of $105,000 and a World Series of Poker gold bracelet.

“I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet, Albini told WSOP.com. “There’s still hope for everybody!”

