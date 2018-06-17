Steve Albini wins World Series of Poker event

Steve Albini, poker champion

In addition to being one of the most impactful record producers in rock music history, Steve Albini is also one hell of a poker player. In fact, after returning from Europe touring with his band Shellac, Albini entered a World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas, and won!

Albini beat 310 other players in a Seven Card Stud tournament, earning him a cash prize of $105,000 and a World Series of Poker gold bracelet.

“I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet, Albini told WSOP.com. “There’s still hope for everybody!”