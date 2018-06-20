Steve Carell and Janelle Monáe get turned into figurines in trailer for Welcome To Marwen: Watch

Janelle Monáe and Steve Carell

Robert Zemeckis is on the mind. Last night, we reported that he’s agreed to adapt Roald Dahl’s The Witches for god knows why, and now we’re talking about his next feature film, Welcome to Marwen, whose trailer just dropped.

Starring Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, and superstar Janelle Monáe, and inspired by the 2010 documentary Marwencol, the movie follows a man suffering from severe memory loss after emerging from a coma. Rather curiously, he begins carving out miniature figurines that are all based on people he meets in real life.

On the surface, it’s the type of surreal story that would befit someone like Michel Gondry or Spike Jonze, though Zemeckis appears to be tickling that old-school bone of his, drawing on the same talents that once brought us the Back to the Future Trilogy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and Forrest Gump.

Catch the trailer below and the film on November 21st.