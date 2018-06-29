Surprise! Converge unleash new EP, Beautiful Ruin: Stream

Converge, photo by Reid Haithcock

Converge return today with a surprise new EP titled, Beautiful Ruin. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Beautiful Ruin comes less than 10 months after The Dusk in Us, the band’s ninth full-length and first in five years. It’s comprised of four previously unreleased songs: “Permanent Blues”, “Churches and Jails”, “Melancholia”, and the title track. With the exception of the opening song, all clock in at less than two minutes so prepare for a quick blast of blistering metalcore.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

The new EP comes just in time for Converge’s US tour with Neurosis, which officially kicks off next Friday, July 6th. Find all the dates here.

Beautiful Ruin Artwork:

Beautiful Ruin Tracklist:

01. Permanent Blue

02. Churches and Jails

03. Melancholia

04. Beautiful Ruin