Death Grips premiere new album Year of the Snitch: Stream

Death Grips, photo by Philip Cosores

Death Grips are back today with their new album, Year of the Snitch. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The latest record serves as Death Grips’ sixth to date and follows 2016’s Bottomless Pit as well as last year’s “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”. It spans 13 tracks altogether, including the early singles “Streaky”, “Flies”, “Black Paint”, “Hahaha”, and “Shitshow”. The industrial hip-hop outfit also shared “Dilemma”, a collaboration with Shrek director Andrew Adamson (seriously). Tool bassist Justin Chancellor is among the other featured contributors.

Year of the Snitch comes with some pretty bizarre artwork, although it’s nothing compared to the fleshy, NSFW one for 2013’s No Love Deep Web.

Year of the Snitch Artwork:

Year of the Snitch Tracklist:

01. Death Grips Is Online

02. Flies

03. Black Paint

04. Linda’s In Custody

05. The Horn Section

06. Hahaha

07. Shitshow

08. Streaky

09. Dilemma

10. Little Richard

11. The Fear

12. Outro

13. Disappointed