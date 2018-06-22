Menu
Death Grips premiere new album Year of the Snitch: Stream

Featuring contributions from Shrek director Andrew Adamson and Tool's Justin Chancellor

on June 22, 2018, 12:06am
Stream Death Grips Year of the Snitch new album
Death Grips, photo by Philip Cosores

Death Grips are back today with their new album, Year of the Snitch. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The latest record serves as Death Grips’ sixth to date and follows 2016’s Bottomless Pit as well as last year’s “Steroids (Crouching Tiger Hidden Gabber Megamix)”. It spans 13 tracks altogether, including the early singles “Streaky”“Flies”“Black Paint”“Hahaha”, and “Shitshow”. The industrial hip-hop outfit also shared “Dilemma”, a collaboration with Shrek director Andrew Adamson (seriously). Tool bassist Justin Chancellor is among the other featured contributors.

Year of the Snitch comes with some pretty bizarre artwork, although it’s nothing compared to the fleshy, NSFW one for 2013’s No Love Deep Web

Year of the Snitch Artwork:

death grips year of the snitch album cover artwork Death Grips premiere new album Year of the Snitch: Stream

Year of the Snitch Tracklist:
01. Death Grips Is Online
02. Flies
03. Black Paint
04. Linda’s In Custody
05. The Horn Section
06. Hahaha
07. Shitshow
08. Streaky
09. Dilemma
10. Little Richard
11. The Fear
12. Outro
13. Disappointed

