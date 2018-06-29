Drake premieres new album Scorpion: Stream

Drake, photo by David Brendan Hall

Drake has released his new album, Scorpion, via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records. It’s available to stream in full below through Apple Music.

Scorpion serves as the Toronto rapper’s fifth studio effort following 2016’s Views and last year’s solid More Life mixtape. Officially a double album, it spans a total of 25 tracks, including early singles “God’s Plan”, “I’m Upset” (and its Degrassi-themed music video), and “Nice For What”.

Drake was joined in the studio by longtime OVO producers Noah “40” Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib, as well as No I.D., DJ Premier, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. As for special guest features: unreleased Michael Jackson vocals appear on “Don’t Matter to Me”; Jay-Z guests on “Talk Up”, both Ty Dolla $ign and Static Major contribute to “After Dark”; and Future” makes an uncredited appearance on “Blue Tint”. Samples include Nicki Minaj’s “Boss Ass Bitch” and the episode of Atlanta that is entirely about Drake.

Scorpion includes at least one major bombshell: Drake acknowledges that he is the father of a child named Adonis, confirming allegations that were made by Pusha-T on the diss track “The Story of Adidon”.

The new release comes after a highly-publicized feud with Pusha-T (which resulted in the non-Scorpion cut “Duppy Freestyle”), and comes ahead of Drake’s anticipated summer tour with Migos.

Scorpion Artwork:

Scorpion Tracklist:

A Side:

01. Survival

02. Nonstop

03. Elevate

04. Emotionless

05. God’s Plan

06. I’m Upset

07. 8 Out of 10

08. Mob Ties

09. Can’t Take a Joke

10. Sandra’s Rose

11. Talk Up (feat. Jay-Z)

12. Is There More

B Side:

01. Peak

02. Summer Games

03. Jaded

04. Nice For What

05. Finesse

06. Ratchet Happy Birthday

07. That’s How You Feel

08. Blue Tint

09. In My Feelings

10. Don’t Matter to Me (feat. Michael Jackson)

11. After Dark (feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Static Major)

12. Final Fantasy

13. March 14