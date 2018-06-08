Lykke Li unveils new album, so sad so sexy: Stream

Lykke Li, photo by Kimberley Ross

Lykke Li has revealed her gorgeous new album, so sad so sexy. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

so sad so sexy comes after Li’s stellar I Never Learn from 2014 and serves as her fourth full-length to date. The 10-track collection also follows the formation of Swedish supergroup LIV, which featured Li, members of Miike Snow and Peter Bjorn & John, and renowned producer Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Mark Ronson).

In the studio, Li had the help of a handful of veteran producers and songwriters — especially from the hip-hop world — including the aforementioned Bhasker, ex-Vampire Weekender Rostam, Malay (Lorde, Frank Ocean), Aminé, T-Minus (The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj), Emile Haynie (Lana Del Rey, Bruno Mars), and DJ Dahi (Drake, Kendrick Lamar).

Early previews of the album came in the form of such tracks as “utopia”, “hard rain”, “sex money feelings die”, and “deep end”, which was one of the best songs from the month of May.

In his review of the LP, Consequence of Sound’s own Grant Sharples writes: “so sad so sexy demonstrates Lykke Li’s refined prowess for communicating romantic turmoil, and the synth-heavy instrumentation of the record gives the indie-pop artist a new musical space within which to operate.”

so sad so sexy Artwork:

so sad so sexy Tracklist:

01. hard rain

02. deep end

03. two nights (feat. Aminé)

04. last piece

05. jaguars in the air

06. sex money feelings die

07. so sad so sexy

08. better alone

09. bad woman

10. utopia