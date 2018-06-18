Sufjan Stevens and The National cover Leonard Cohen’s “Memories”: Stream

Sufjan Stevens and Bryce Dessner

PEOPLE is the name of an artist collective led by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Dessner brothers. This summer, they’ll stage their second music festival in Berlin, Germany. Taking place August 18th and 19th, the festival promises over 160 acts — “some artists you have not heard before and ones you know every song of” — performing and collaborating across all stages and studios at the Funkhaus Berlin.

To coincide with the event, PEOPLE has launched an online database of rare or unreleased music. There’s a lot to discover, including a new EP from Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s Big Red Machine collaborative project; an EP from Aaron and Byrce Dessner called Red Bird Hollow; instrumental sketches from The National; and an unfinished song from Vernon titled, “Wicker”.

Perhaps most notable, however, is a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Memories” featuring Sufjan Stevens, the Dessners, The National’s Matt Berninger, Thomas Bartlett, and more that was recorded as a wedding present for Bryce Dessner and his wife Pauline in 2016. Listen to it here.

The database also includes offerings from Nico Muhly, Poliça, Francis Starlite, and many more. Comb through it all here.