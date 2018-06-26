Sun Kil Moon announces new album, This Is My Dinner, shares “Come On Get Happy” cover: Stream

Mark Kozelek previously promised to deliver two new albums this year. The first, a self-titled record, was released in May. Today, the singer-songwriter has announced the second LP: It’s called This Is My Dinner and due out November 1st under his Sun Kil Moon alter ego.
The 10-track effort was penned during Sun Kil Moon’s November 2017 European tour. Recording then took place late last year at Copenhagen’s TAPF Studio and Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco. Among the highlights included are covers of AC/DC (“Rock ‘N Roll Singer”) and The Partridge Family theme song (“Come On Get Happy”).
As a teaser, Kozelek has shared “Come On Get Happy” over on his official Sun Kil Moon website. Listen here.
This Is My Dinner Artwork:
This Is My Dinner Tracklist:
01. This Is Not Possible
02. This Is My Dinner
03. Linda Blair
04. Copenhagen
05. Candles
06. David Cassidy
07. Come On Get Happy
08. Rock ‘N Roll Singer
09. Soap for Joyful Hands
10. Chapter 87 of He