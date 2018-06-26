Sun Kil Moon announces new album, This Is My Dinner, shares “Come On Get Happy” cover: Stream

Mark Kozelek of Sun Kil Moon

Mark Kozelek previously promised to deliver two new albums this year. The first, a self-titled record, was released in May. Today, the singer-songwriter has announced the second LP: It’s called This Is My Dinner and due out November 1st under his Sun Kil Moon alter ego.

The 10-track effort was penned during Sun Kil Moon’s November 2017 European tour. Recording then took place late last year at Copenhagen’s TAPF Studio and Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco. Among the highlights included are covers of AC/DC (“Rock ‘N Roll Singer”) and The Partridge Family theme song (“Come On Get Happy”).

As a teaser, Kozelek has shared “Come On Get Happy” over on his official Sun Kil Moon website. Listen here.

This Is My Dinner Artwork:

This Is My Dinner Tracklist:

01. This Is Not Possible

02. This Is My Dinner

03. Linda Blair

04. Copenhagen

05. Candles

06. David Cassidy

07. Come On Get Happy

08. Rock ‘N Roll Singer

09. Soap for Joyful Hands

10. Chapter 87 of He