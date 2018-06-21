Suspect arrested in murder of XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion

An arrest has been made in the murder investigation of XXXTentacion.

According to The Associated Press, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, 22, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree murder without premeditation.

XXXTentacion (née Jahseh Onfroy) was shot and killed outside a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on Monday afternoon. Authorities believe XXXTentacion was ambushed by three men in an attempted armed robbery. Two other arrest warrants are outstanding, according to TMZ.

Williams has previously been charged with several felonies, including grand theft auto, domestic violence, cocaine possession and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.