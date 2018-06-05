SZA gives motivational speech at old high school, performs “The Weekend”: Watch

SZA at alma mater Columbia High School

SZA may have a handful of Grammy nominations under her belt, and one of the best albums of 2017, but she’s hardly forgotten her roots. On Monday, the CoSigned R&B singer visited her alma mater Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, where she was inducted into the school’s hall of fame. She also gave a motivational speech about chasing one’s dreams as well as performed for a very zealous student crowd.

“Design your own world right now,” SZA implored her young audience. “It starts with trusting yourself, even if people are telling you you’re too young to trust yourself.” SZA graduated from Columbia High School in 2008; she follows in the footsteps of Ms. Lauryn Hill, who was inducted in 1999.

As for her performance, SZA broke out “The Weekend”, a highlight off her excellent Ctrl debut. As you can see in the fan-caught footage and pics below, the student body went wild for the Top Dawg singer.

SZA recently took a leave of absence from TDE’s Championship tour due to swollen vocal cords. In subsequent tweets, she said her voice was “permanently damaged.” Earlier this month, she released her Donald Glover-starring music video for “Garden”.