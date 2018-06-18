SZA confirms voice not “permanently damaged,” returns to the stage at Firefly: Watch

Well, this is quite a relief: SZA is back.
Early Sunday evening, the blockbuster R&B singer quelled many fans’ concerns by confirming that her voice is “not permanently damaged,” congratulating her “incredible team of doctors and vocal technicians” that have worked with her over the past few weeks. Then, literally hours later, she put her words to the test by returning to the stage to help close out the weekend at Delaware’s Firefly Festival.
For over an hour, she regaled the crowd with hits from last year’s CTRL, even admitting that she flunked out of Delaware State as one festivalgoer noted. It’s one hell of a 180 from two weeks ago, when she left TDE’s Championship Tour following their performance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, insisting that her voice had been “permanently damaged” and that she needed “space.”
Watch a few video highlights below.