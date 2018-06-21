Tash Sultana announces debut album, Flow State, shares “Salvation”: Stream

Rising multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana is earning quite the reputation for her one-woman-band version of reggae rock. The 23 year old from Melbourne, Australia secured spots at festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Osheaga on the strength of her 2016 Notion EP. She’ll have plenty of new music to fill those stages, as well, as Sultana has today announced her debut full-length, Flow State.
Featuring 13 tracks, Flow State is set for an August 31st release via Sultana’s own label, Lonely Lands Records, and Mom + Pop. A master musician, Sultana played all 15 instruments you’ll hear on the album, including saxophone, pan flute, and grand piano. She also wrote, produced, and arranged each and every song, making the project entirely her own. Previous singles “Murder to the Mind” and “Mystik” appear on the tracklist, as does the latest preview, “Salvation”.
“Salvation” provides further evidence of this young artist’s immense talent as the tight groove flows airily over dashing piano and smokey drums. Like a respite in the chaos of your inner thoughts, a hypnotic, dexterous guitar solo breaks out towards the end, sending everything soaring into redemption.
“I wrote this song when I realized I could be better than the things that I’d done in my past that I regret,” Sultana said in a press release. “That I am the creator of my own narrative and can always continue to grow and move forward into being a better person and can always make better decisions, that it’s okay to accept you’ve fucked up from time to time.”
Check out “Salvation” via the Glenn Mossop-directed video below.
Pre-orders for Flow State are live now, and you can check out the album art and tracklist below.
Flow State Artwork:
Flow State Tracklist:
01. Seed (Intro)
02. Big Smoke
03. Cigarettes
04. Murder to the Mind
05. Seven
06. Salvation
07. Pink Moon
08. Mellow Marmalade
09. Harvest Love
10. Mystik
11. Free Mind
12. Blackbird
13. Outro
In addition to the previously mentioned festival dates, Sultana has announced a run of headlining North American shows for the fall. Find her complete itinerary below.
Tash Sultana 2018 Tour Dates:
07/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
07/25 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
07/27 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena
07/28 – Dunedin, NZ @ Dunedin Town Hall
08/03 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
08/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival
08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
09/06 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk & Palladium Koln
09/07 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk & Palladium Koln
09/08 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk & Palladium Koln
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
09/11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
09/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
09/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
09/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/21 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/22 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
09/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/28 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
09/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Arena
11/04 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
11/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/23 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
11/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
11/27 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall