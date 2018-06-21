Tash Sultana announces debut album, Flow State, shares “Salvation”: Stream

Tash Sultana, photo by Dara Munnis

Rising multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana is earning quite the reputation for her one-woman-band version of reggae rock. The 23 year old from Melbourne, Australia secured spots at festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Osheaga on the strength of her 2016 Notion EP. She’ll have plenty of new music to fill those stages, as well, as Sultana has today announced her debut full-length, Flow State.

Featuring 13 tracks, Flow State is set for an August 31st release via Sultana’s own label, Lonely Lands Records, and Mom + Pop. A master musician, Sultana played all 15 instruments you’ll hear on the album, including saxophone, pan flute, and grand piano. She also wrote, produced, and arranged each and every song, making the project entirely her own. Previous singles “Murder to the Mind” and “Mystik” appear on the tracklist, as does the latest preview, “Salvation”.

“Salvation” provides further evidence of this young artist’s immense talent as the tight groove flows airily over dashing piano and smokey drums. Like a respite in the chaos of your inner thoughts, a hypnotic, dexterous guitar solo breaks out towards the end, sending everything soaring into redemption.

“I wrote this song when I realized I could be better than the things that I’d done in my past that I regret,” Sultana said in a press release. “That I am the creator of my own narrative and can always continue to grow and move forward into being a better person and can always make better decisions, that it’s okay to accept you’ve fucked up from time to time.”

Check out “Salvation” via the Glenn Mossop-directed video below.

Pre-orders for Flow State are live now, and you can check out the album art and tracklist below.

Flow State Artwork:

Flow State Tracklist:

01. Seed (Intro)

02. Big Smoke

03. Cigarettes

04. Murder to the Mind

05. Seven

06. Salvation

07. Pink Moon

08. Mellow Marmalade

09. Harvest Love

10. Mystik

11. Free Mind

12. Blackbird

13. Outro

In addition to the previously mentioned festival dates, Sultana has announced a run of headlining North American shows for the fall. Find her complete itinerary below.

Tash Sultana 2018 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

07/25 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

07/27 – Christchurch, NZ @ Horncastle Arena

07/28 – Dunedin, NZ @ Dunedin Town Hall

08/03 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/07 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

08/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Folk Festival

08/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

09/06 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk & Palladium Koln

09/07 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk & Palladium Koln

09/08 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk & Palladium Koln

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

09/11 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

09/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

09/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

09/20 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/21 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/22 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

09/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/28 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

09/29 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Thunderbird Arena

11/04 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre

11/06 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

11/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

11/27 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall