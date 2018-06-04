Tenacious D add new dates to upcoming US tour

Tenacious D

Tenacious D have announced a new handful of North American tour dates for December. The shows, set for Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and Oakland, are an extension of the duo’s first US tour in five years, which was detailed last month. They also come ahead of a new studio album that Jack Black and Kyle Gass say will “probably” be released in 2018.

Black previously mentioned that a sequel to the band’s 2006 musical comedy, The Pick of Destiny, was in the works.

Check out the band’s full schedule below, followed by an animated trailer. You can grab tickets here.

Tenacious D 2018 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Montebello, Quebec @ Montebello Rockfest

10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

12/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre