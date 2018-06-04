Tenacious D add new dates to upcoming US tour

Tenacious D have announced a new handful of North American tour dates for December. The shows, set for Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and Oakland, are an extension of the duo’s first US tour in five years, which was detailed last month. They also come ahead of a new studio album that Jack Black and Kyle Gass say will “probably” be released in 2018.
Black previously mentioned that a sequel to the band’s 2006 musical comedy, The Pick of Destiny, was in the works.
Check out the band’s full schedule below, followed by an animated trailer. You can grab tickets here.
Tenacious D 2018 Tour Dates:
06/16 – Montebello, Quebec @ Montebello Rockfest
10/06 – San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
11/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
11/12 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
12/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
12/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre