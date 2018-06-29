The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2018

Castle Rock - A Hulu Original Series

July may be the month we part with Wayne’s World 2, but fear not: Hulu’s bringing us plenty to “party on” with as we enter the dog days of summer. Addictive reality TV shows, award-winning films, cult classics, and plenty of Stephen King leave a little something for even the most selective of streamers to indulge in.

_________________________________________________________

WATCH ASAP

This Is Spinal Tap – July 1 – The acclaimed mockumentary follows fictional British metal band Spinal Tap through the highs, lows, and hilarious misadventures that ensue throughout their 1982 US tour.

UnREAL: Complete Season 3 – July 2 – The third season of the hit Lifetime series stars Caitlin FitzGerald as Serena, the “suitress” of the fictional dating show Everlasting. Though Serena may be excited to get to know the men vying for her heart, the show’s head producers – Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) – bring the drama off camera as they hatch plans to spike the show’s ratings.

Battle of the Sexes – July 14 – The biopic recounts the monumental tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), which took place after Riggs proclaimed that he could “beat any woman” at the sport. King gave him a run for his money, and the rest is history.

_________________________________________________________

CATCH IT OR CATCH UP

Victoria & Abdul

You’re The Worst: Complete Season 4

Harlots: Season 2 Premiere

Sharp Objects: Series Premiere

_________________________________________________________

HIGH SCHOOL HITS

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Election

Pretty in Pink

Superstar

_________________________________________________________

DON’T WATCH WHILE HUNGRY

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Burgers, Brew & Que’: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 2 & 3

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Complete Seasons 24 & 25

Man Finds Food: Complete Season 1

Chopped: Complete Season 18 & 29

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 10

Iron Chef Gauntlet: Complete Season 1

_________________________________________________________

SAVE IT FOR A HEAT WAVE

Bad News Bears

Beautiful Boy

Clue

Borg Vs. McEnroe

The Honeymooners

_________________________________________________________

A STEPHEN KING SUMMER

Maximum Overdrive

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Castle Rock: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE at the End of July

3 Ways to Get a Husband

A Very Brady Sequel

Baby Boom

Barefoot

Body of Evidence

Braveheart

Bride and Prejudice

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie

Dirty Pretty Things

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eight Millimeter

Emperor

Felony

Flashback

Foxfire

Funny about Love

Hackers

Hellbenders 3D

Hustle & Flow

Love Is a Gun

Malena

Man of the House

Mansfield Park

Never Back Down

New Guy

Ninja Masters

Planet of the Apes

Race for your Life, Charlie Brown

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

School Ties

Starting out in the Evening

Steel Magnolias

Strategic Air Command

Swan Princess: Royally Undercover

Throw Momma from the Train

To Rome with Love

Traffic

Ultimate Avengers 2

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World 2

Windwalker

Xxx

Xxx: State of the Union

Z for Zachariah