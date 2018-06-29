The Best of What’s Coming to Hulu in July 2018

July may be the month we part with Wayne’s World 2, but fear not: Hulu’s bringing us plenty to “party on” with as we enter the dog days of summer. Addictive reality TV shows, award-winning films, cult classics, and plenty of Stephen King leave a little something for even the most selective of streamers to indulge in.
WATCH ASAP
This Is Spinal Tap – July 1 – The acclaimed mockumentary follows fictional British metal band Spinal Tap through the highs, lows, and hilarious misadventures that ensue throughout their 1982 US tour.
UnREAL: Complete Season 3 – July 2 – The third season of the hit Lifetime series stars Caitlin FitzGerald as Serena, the “suitress” of the fictional dating show Everlasting. Though Serena may be excited to get to know the men vying for her heart, the show’s head producers – Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer) – bring the drama off camera as they hatch plans to spike the show’s ratings.
Battle of the Sexes – July 14 – The biopic recounts the monumental tennis match between Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), which took place after Riggs proclaimed that he could “beat any woman” at the sport. King gave him a run for his money, and the rest is history.
CATCH IT OR CATCH UP
Victoria & Abdul
You’re The Worst: Complete Season 4
Harlots: Season 2 Premiere
Sharp Objects: Series Premiere
HIGH SCHOOL HITS
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Election
Pretty in Pink
Superstar
DON’T WATCH WHILE HUNGRY
Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
Burgers, Brew & Que’: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Chopped Junior: Complete Seasons 2 & 3
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Complete Seasons 24 & 25
Man Finds Food: Complete Season 1
Chopped: Complete Season 18 & 29
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 10
Iron Chef Gauntlet: Complete Season 1
SAVE IT FOR A HEAT WAVE
Bad News Bears
Beautiful Boy
Clue
Borg Vs. McEnroe
The Honeymooners
A STEPHEN KING SUMMER
Maximum Overdrive
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Castle Rock: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
SAY GOODBYE at the End of July
3 Ways to Get a Husband
A Very Brady Sequel
Baby Boom
Barefoot
Body of Evidence
Braveheart
Bride and Prejudice
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Cheech & Chong’s Next Movie
Dirty Pretty Things
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Eight Millimeter
Emperor
Felony
Flashback
Foxfire
Funny about Love
Hackers
Hellbenders 3D
Hustle & Flow
Love Is a Gun
Malena
Man of the House
Mansfield Park
Never Back Down
New Guy
Ninja Masters
Planet of the Apes
Race for your Life, Charlie Brown
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
School Ties
Starting out in the Evening
Steel Magnolias
Strategic Air Command
Swan Princess: Royally Undercover
Throw Momma from the Train
To Rome with Love
Traffic
Ultimate Avengers 2
Untamed Heart
Wayne’s World 2
Windwalker
Xxx
Xxx: State of the Union
Z for Zachariah