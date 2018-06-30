The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2018

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

As summer sets in and temperatures rise, what better way to escape the July heat than curling up with your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix. The streaming service has a host of original programming for the whole family to enjoy this month, including the original Jurassic Park, new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and much more. So laugh a little, cry a little, and stay cool with the Netflix’s newest offerings and soon-to-be-gone favorites during July.

BINGE IT!

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Madam Secretary: Season 4

The Sinner: Season 1

The Fosters: Season 5

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Shameless: Season 8

GET SCARED

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Scream 4

WANNA CRY?

Blue Valentine

Her

An Education

Chocolat

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

Disney’s Bolt

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Penelope

The Princess Diaries

LAUGHING STOCK

Bo Burnham: what.

Happy Gilmore

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original)

SAY GOODBYE at the End of July

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet’s Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Wild Hogs

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Changeling

Wanted

The Den

A Cinderella Story

Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot

Swing State