The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2018

As summer sets in and temperatures rise, what better way to escape the July heat than curling up with your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix. The streaming service has a host of original programming for the whole family to enjoy this month, including the original Jurassic Park, new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and much more. So laugh a little, cry a little, and stay cool with the Netflix’s newest offerings and soon-to-be-gone favorites during July.
BINGE IT!
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Madam Secretary: Season 4
The Sinner: Season 1
The Fosters: Season 5
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Shameless: Season 8
GET SCARED
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Scream 4
WANNA CRY?
Blue Valentine
Her
An Education
Chocolat
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
Disney’s Bolt
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Penelope
The Princess Diaries
LAUGHING STOCK
Bo Burnham: what.
Happy Gilmore
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original)
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original)
SAY GOODBYE at the End of July
Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Wild Hogs
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Changeling
Wanted
The Den
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State