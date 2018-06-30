Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

The Best of What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2018

Dinosaurs, comedians, and plenty of coffee in cars highlight July streaming

by
on June 30, 2018, 12:22pm
0 comments
Jerry Seinfeld - Comedians in Cars
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

As summer sets in and temperatures rise, what better way to escape the July heat than curling up with your favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix. The streaming service has a host of original programming for the whole family to enjoy this month, including the original Jurassic Park, new episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, and much more. So laugh a little, cry a little, and stay cool with the Netflix’s newest offerings and soon-to-be-gone favorites during July.

_________________________________________________________

BINGE IT!

Blue Bloods: Season 8
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Madam Secretary: Season 4
The Sinner: Season 1
The Fosters: Season 5
Orange Is the New Black: Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Shameless: Season 8

_________________________________________________________

GET SCARED

Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Scream 4

_________________________________________________________

WANNA CRY?

Blue Valentine
Her
An Education
Chocolat

_________________________________________________________

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

Disney’s Bolt
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Penelope
The Princess Diaries

_________________________________________________________

LAUGHING STOCK

Bo Burnham: what.
Happy Gilmore
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (Netflix Original)
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (Netflix Original)

_________________________________________________________

SAY GOODBYE at the End of July

Alive
Along Came Polly
An Honest Liar
Beerfest
Before Midnight
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Cocktail
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Women
Michael Clayton
Midnight in Paris
Mixed Signals
More Than a Game
Pandemic
Piglet’s Big Movie
Rugrats Go Wild
Scary Movie
Scream 3
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Art of War
Tropic Thunder
V for Vendetta
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Wild Hogs
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Changeling
Wanted
The Den
A Cinderella Story
Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
Swing State

Previous Story
Vic Mensa goes deep on depression, drug addiction, and death on new song, “10K Problems”: Stream
Next Story
Halloween 5 Destroyed the Franchise
No comments