The Cure perform career-spanning setlist at Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival: Video + Setlist

The Cure, photo by Lior Phillips

On Sunday evening, The Cure’s Robert Smith closed out his own Meltdown Festival with a career-spanning setlist in the truest sense. Appearing as Cureation 25, since the band’s forthcoming Hyde Park gig has been billed as their only European date of the year, the 28 songs performed were split into two separate sets that essentially saw Smith and the gang dusting off two songs per album.

The first section, “From There to Here”, included one song from each of their 13 studio albums in chronological order, coming to a close with their unreleased 2016 track, “It Can Never Be the Same”. The second section, aptly dubbed “From Here to There”, kicked off with their new song, “Step Into the Light”, before going backwards through their discography, ultimately opting for “Boys Don’t Cry” over another track off Three Imaginary Boys.

As Slicing Up Eyeballs reports, there weren’t any special guests, despite initial reports; instead, the night featured the current lineup of The Cure, which consists of bassist Simon Gallup, drummer Jason Cooper, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell, and guitarist Reeves Gabrels.

The entire performance is available to stream below. Peep the setlist shortly after and a selection of fan-shot footage.

Setlist:

From There to Here

Three Imaginary Boys

At Night

Other Voices

A Strange Day

Bananafishbones

A Night Like This

Like Cockatoos

Pictures of You

High

Jupiter Crash

39

Us or Them

It’s Over

It Can Never Be the Same

From Here to There

Step Into the Light

The Hungry Ghost

alt.end

The Last Day of Summer

Want

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Disintegration

If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

Sinking

Shake Dog Shake

One Hundred Years

Primary

A Forest

Boys Don’t Cry