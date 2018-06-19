The Growlers announce Beach Goth Tour

The Growlers will hold their annual Beach Goth Festival on August 5th in Los Angeles, but the party won’t end there. The California garage rockers have announced plans to bring the fun on the road with the Beach Goth Tour.
The North American and European trek will kick off this fall one month after the Beach Goth event. Portland, Oregon gets first dibs on the “psychedelic carnival” on September 6th, with dates also set for Brooklyn, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Chicago, and Detroit. A press release promises more than just The Growlers’ tunes, with the “multi-sensory concert experience” set to feature “variety acts, drag queens, killer bands and a mental stage design.” Costumes are, as per usual, encouraged.
The full itinerary can be found below. The Beach Goth festival, meanwhile, will see performances from The Voidz, The Drums, Jonathan Richman, GWAR, Doug E. Fresh, Starcrawler, Kirin J Callinan, and more.
The Growlers 2018 Tour Dates:
08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Beach Goth
08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/18 – Burlington, VA @ Higher Ground
09/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
09/30 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
10/01 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/08 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montamartre
11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus