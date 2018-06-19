The Growlers announce Beach Goth Tour

The Growlers, photo by David Brendan Hall

The Growlers will hold their annual Beach Goth Festival on August 5th in Los Angeles, but the party won’t end there. The California garage rockers have announced plans to bring the fun on the road with the Beach Goth Tour.

The North American and European trek will kick off this fall one month after the Beach Goth event. Portland, Oregon gets first dibs on the “psychedelic carnival” on September 6th, with dates also set for Brooklyn, Seattle, Austin, Nashville, Chicago, and Detroit. A press release promises more than just The Growlers’ tunes, with the “multi-sensory concert experience” set to feature “variety acts, drag queens, killer bands and a mental stage design.” Costumes are, as per usual, encouraged.

The full itinerary can be found below. The Beach Goth festival, meanwhile, will see performances from The Voidz, The Drums, Jonathan Richman, GWAR, Doug E. Fresh, Starcrawler, Kirin J Callinan, and more.

The Growlers 2018 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Beach Goth

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/18 – Burlington, VA @ Higher Ground

09/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/26 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/27 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

09/30 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

10/01 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/05 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/08 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montamartre

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus