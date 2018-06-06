The Internet’s new video for “Come Over” is a suburban daydream: Watch

Last month, The Internet announced Hive Mind, the outfit’s follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Ego Death. With the announcement came a new song, “Come Over”, which just got its own video.
Directed by frontwoman Syd, the song’s sensual funk gets a kaleidoscopic suburban backdrop, in which the various members chill with significant others before all coalescing in the end. Watch it below.
Hive Mind drops on July 20th. In advance of its release, the group is currently making the festival rounds overseas, but this fall will serve as a supporting act on Gorillaz upcoming tour. See their full list of dates below.
The Internet 2018 Tour Dates:
06/06 – Hamburg, De @ Uebel&Gefahrlich
06/07 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival
07/13-14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival
07/13-15 – Grafenhainichen, De @ Melt Festival
07/13-15 – Dublin, IE @ Longitude Festival
07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival #
08/10-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/25-25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
10/09 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *
10/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *
10/13 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center *
10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
10/20 – Pico Rivera, CA @ Demon Dayz
# = Syd solo set
* = w/ Gorillaz