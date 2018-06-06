The Internet’s new video for “Come Over” is a suburban daydream: Watch

The Internet's "Come Over" video

Last month, The Internet announced Hive Mind, the outfit’s follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Ego Death. With the announcement came a new song, “Come Over”, which just got its own video.

Directed by frontwoman Syd, the song’s sensual funk gets a kaleidoscopic suburban backdrop, in which the various members chill with significant others before all coalescing in the end. Watch it below.