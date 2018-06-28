The Internet offers up a chill, sultry rendition of “Come Over” on Fallon: Watch

The Internet

The Internet is hitting the late night circuit in anticipation of the July 20th release of Hive Mind, the soul outfit’s follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-nominated Ego Death. On last night’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the group performed lead single “Come Over”.

The chill performance evokes the suburban daydream of the single’s music video, with a couch and some spare furnishings serving as a backdrop to the song’s sultry vibes. Guitarist Steve Lacy also gets to flaunt his skills, taking centerstage for a killer solo. Watch the performance below.