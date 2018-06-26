The Joy Formidable announce new album, AAARTH, share “The Wrong Side”: Stream

The Joy Formidable

The Joy Formidable hinted at a new album in the works when they shared the Origins of their single “Dance of the Lotus”. Today, they’ve officially announced the record, dubbed AAARTH, and set it for a September 28th release

The follow-up to 2016’s Hitch, AAARTH came together in the band’s mobile recording studio as The Joy Formidable traveled the world from the hills of their native Wales to the rainbow-colored canyons of Utah and Arizona. The ever-changing scenery led the band to explore “a colouful, mystical collage” of music, as vocalist/guitarist Ritzy Bryan said in a statement. She continued,

“Those multi-coloured sunsets & the primeval elements of nature in the Southwest – it’s emboldened our imaginations in the songwriting and the production. I love stories and seeing symbolism and meaning change with different cultures and interpretations. I see it in my lyrics, a lot of the imagery plays on being ambivalent because I’m often expressing a lot of things at once. That’s true of the title; it falls somewhere between a scream, an exaltation, a play on words, and then this motif of the bear (“arth” in Welsh) that spiritually represents strength, wisdom & healing.”

As a second listen to the full-length effort, the band has shared the second single, “The Wrong Side”. Listen to the stomping, drudging, shifting rocker below.

Pre-orders for AAARTH are going on now. In addition to all the standard formats, the album is available in a limited edition collector’s box that includes the record pressed on red vinyl, a bonus 7-inch Cicada Picture disc with the exclusive track “Land On Your BacK”, a card signed by The Joy Formidable, a 24-page bound booklet with lyrics and artwork, an enamel pin, and a one-year annual subscription to the band’s AAA Music Club.

AAARTH Artwork:

AAARTH Tracklist:

01. Y Bluen Eira

02. The Wrong Side

03. Go Loving

04. Cicada (Land on Your Back)

05. All in All

06. What For

07. The Better Me

08. Absence

09. Dance of the Lotus

10. You Can’t Give Me

11. Caught on a Breeze

The Joy Formidable have also expanded their upcoming tour itinerary to include a handful of dates with Foo Fighters. Find their full schedule below.

The Joy Formidable 2018 Tour Dates:

08/16 – Gampel, CH @ Open Air Gampel Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field *

09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/31 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/01 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

11/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

11/06 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Acts

11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

* = w/ Foo Fighters