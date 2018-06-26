The Joy Formidable announce new album, AAARTH, share “The Wrong Side”: Stream

The Joy Formidable hinted at a new album in the works when they shared the Origins of their single “Dance of the Lotus”. Today, they’ve officially announced the record, dubbed AAARTH, and set it for a September 28th release
The follow-up to 2016’s Hitch, AAARTH came together in the band’s mobile recording studio as The Joy Formidable traveled the world from the hills of their native Wales to the rainbow-colored canyons of Utah and Arizona. The ever-changing scenery led the band to explore “a colouful, mystical collage” of music, as vocalist/guitarist Ritzy Bryan said in a statement. She continued,
“Those multi-coloured sunsets & the primeval elements of nature in the Southwest – it’s emboldened our imaginations in the songwriting and the production. I love stories and seeing symbolism and meaning change with different cultures and interpretations. I see it in my lyrics, a lot of the imagery plays on being ambivalent because I’m often expressing a lot of things at once. That’s true of the title; it falls somewhere between a scream, an exaltation, a play on words, and then this motif of the bear (“arth” in Welsh) that spiritually represents strength, wisdom & healing.”
As a second listen to the full-length effort, the band has shared the second single, “The Wrong Side”. Listen to the stomping, drudging, shifting rocker below.
Pre-orders for AAARTH are going on now. In addition to all the standard formats, the album is available in a limited edition collector’s box that includes the record pressed on red vinyl, a bonus 7-inch Cicada Picture disc with the exclusive track “Land On Your BacK”, a card signed by The Joy Formidable, a 24-page bound booklet with lyrics and artwork, an enamel pin, and a one-year annual subscription to the band’s AAA Music Club.
AAARTH Artwork:
AAARTH Tracklist:
01. Y Bluen Eira
02. The Wrong Side
03. Go Loving
04. Cicada (Land on Your Back)
05. All in All
06. What For
07. The Better Me
08. Absence
09. Dance of the Lotus
10. You Can’t Give Me
11. Caught on a Breeze
The Joy Formidable have also expanded their upcoming tour itinerary to include a handful of dates with Foo Fighters. Find their full schedule below.
The Joy Formidable 2018 Tour Dates:
08/16 – Gampel, CH @ Open Air Gampel Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
09/01 – Seattle, WA @ Safeco Field *
09/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
09/06 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
09/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena *
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
09/12 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/28 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/31 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
11/01 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
11/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
11/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/04 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
11/06 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Acts
11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
* = w/ Foo Fighters