The Kinks to reunite: “I think it’s kind of an appropriate time to do it”

The Kinks

Long before Noel and Liam Gallagher were slinging insults at one another, Ray and Dave Davies beefed as only British brothers can. Following a successful four-decade partnership in The Kinks, Ray and Dave spent the last two decades trading barbs through the press. Dave called Ray a narcissist vampire who “sucks me dry of ideas, emotions and ­creativity. It’s toxic for me to be with him.” Ray stomped on Dave’s 50th birthday cake.

In recent years, however, the brothers have seemingly reconciled to the point where they’ve considered a reunion. In 2015 they shared the stage together for the first time in 20 years, leading Ray to predict that a reunion “definitely” happen. Well, it finally looks to be happening.

In an interview with BBC’s Channel 4 News, Ray said that he, Dave, and drummer Mick Avory are “making a new album, inspired by the Rolling Stones.” “I think it’s kind of an appropriate time to do it,” he added. The band’s last album came in 1993 with Phobia.

Ray also suggested that The Kinks will play shows together in support of the album. The band last played together in 1996.

“It won’t be well-organised like the Rolling Stones,” Davies added. “You must praise The Rolling Stones for being great at publicity and a great band great at organizing their careers and Mick [Jagger] has done an incredible PR job and it’s kind of inspiring to see them doing it.”

“But The Kinks will probably be playing the local bar.”

Watch Ray’s full interview with Channel 4 below: