Kyle Meredith With...
The Hottest Interviews Straight Outta WFPK Radio Louisville

The Mighty Mighty Bosstones on Their First Album in Seven Years, While We’re at It

Dicky Barrett also chats with Kyle Meredith about the role of ska in the modern music scene

by
on June 15, 2018, 4:53pm
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones’ frontman Dicky Barrett talks to Kyle Meredith about the band’s first album in seven years, While We’re at It, and the influence of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love” on the record’s vibe. He also speaks about the hopeful nature of ska music, the idea that the new album completes an intended trilogy, and nearly 30 years of being a Bosstone.

