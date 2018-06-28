The Smashing Pumpkins reunite at secret Troubadour show: Setlist + Video

Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins, photo by Olivia Bee

The Smashing Pumpkins reunited on-stage last night for a secret show at Los Angeles’ Troubadour. The impromptu gig at the intimate 400-capacity venue was announced less than 24 hours prior with limited $19.79 wristbands sold at Amoeba Records for lucky fans.

Although they’ve played together in some form or capacity over the last couple of years, the night marked the first full performance featuring original members Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000’s Machina Tour.

As they’ve promised since first announcing their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, the group delivered a volley of hits from each one of their studio albums, including new single “Solara” and “Drown” off the iconic soundtrack to Cameron Crowe’s Singles.

For the encore, the band brought out AFI frontman Davey Havok to cover Joy Division’s post-punk anthem “Transmission”, all before ending the night with their essential Mellon Collie and the infinite Sadness hit, “1979”.

Cameras and phones were gathered at the door, but photos and clips have since surfaced online. Check those out, including the full setlist, below. Tonight, the band will play another intimate pop-up gig inspired by the house party in the “1979” music video.

The official tour kick off, however, is July 12th in Glendale, AZ. Grab your tickets here.

Setlist:

Hummer

Siva

Rhinoceros

Bullet With Butterfly Wings

Muzzle

Drown

Soma

Solara

The Everlasting Gaze

Zero

Stand Inside Your Love

Porcelina of the Vast Oceans

Tonight, Tonight

Ava Adore

Today

Encore:

Transmission

1979