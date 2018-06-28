The Smashing Pumpkins reunite at secret Troubadour show: Setlist + Video

The Smashing Pumpkins reunited on-stage last night for a secret show at Los Angeles’ Troubadour. The impromptu gig at the intimate 400-capacity venue was announced less than 24 hours prior with limited $19.79 wristbands sold at Amoeba Records for lucky fans.
Although they’ve played together in some form or capacity over the last couple of years, the night marked the first full performance featuring original members Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin since 2000’s Machina Tour.
As they’ve promised since first announcing their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, the group delivered a volley of hits from each one of their studio albums, including new single “Solara” and “Drown” off the iconic soundtrack to Cameron Crowe’s Singles.
For the encore, the band brought out AFI frontman Davey Havok to cover Joy Division’s post-punk anthem “Transmission”, all before ending the night with their essential Mellon Collie and the infinite Sadness hit, “1979”.
Cameras and phones were gathered at the door, but photos and clips have since surfaced online. Check those out, including the full setlist, below. Tonight, the band will play another intimate pop-up gig inspired by the house party in the “1979” music video.
The official tour kick off, however, is July 12th in Glendale, AZ. Grab your tickets here.
Setlist:
Hummer
Siva
Rhinoceros
Bullet With Butterfly Wings
Muzzle
Drown
Soma
Solara
The Everlasting Gaze
Zero
Stand Inside Your Love
Porcelina of the Vast Oceans
Tonight, Tonight
Ava Adore
Today
Encore:
Transmission
1979
