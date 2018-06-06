It Actually Happened: David Byrne Joins This Must Be the Gig

Subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! If you couldn’t tell from the name of the show, host Lior Phillips is a dedicated, lifelong Talking Heads fanatic—and this week she’s joined by none other than David Byrne! Lior catches up with the former Talking Heads frontman and choreographer Annie-B Parson backstage before a recent show to chat about the brilliance of the duo’s production on Byrne’s American Utopia tour and much more.

