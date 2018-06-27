Deerhoof Giggle Through Their Secrets at Sled Island

Deerhoof, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats with Ed, Greg, and John of Deerhoof from a makeshift studio at the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival in Calgary. The group get into a real gigglefest as they discuss accents, putting together setlists, the World Cup, feeling confident onstage, and Zakk Wylde’s underwear.

