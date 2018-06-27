Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Deerhoof Giggle Through Their Secrets at Sled Island

On accents, setlists, the World Cup, onstage confidence, and, yes, Zakk Wylde's underwear

by
on June 27, 2018, 10:03am
Deerhoof, This Must Be the Gig
Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! This week, host Lior Phillips chats with Ed, Greg, and John of Deerhoof from a makeshift studio at the Sled Island Music & Arts Festival in Calgary. The group get into a real gigglefest as they discuss accents, putting together setlists, the World Cup, feeling confident onstage, and Zakk Wylde’s underwear.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

