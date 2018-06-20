Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles Recalls How Sleater-Kinney Changed His Life

Patrick Stickles, This Must Be the Gig

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! For our lucky eleventh episode, host Lior Phillips chats with Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles about the similarities between music and politics, a life-changing Sleater-Kinney gig, rowdy crowds, and the band’s new album, A Productive Cough.

