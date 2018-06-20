Menu
This Must Be the Gig
Every week, Lior Phillips talks to artists, critics, and professionals about the live scene

Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles Recalls How Sleater-Kinney Changed His Life

New Jersey bard also talks about the politics of being a musician and rowdy crowds

by
on June 20, 2018, 2:26pm
1 comment
Patrick Stickles, This Must Be the Gig
Patrick Stickles, This Must Be the Gig

Vivid Seats Ticket promoWelcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! For our lucky eleventh episode, host Lior Phillips chats with Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles about the similarities between music and politics, a life-changing Sleater-Kinney gig, rowdy crowds, and the band’s new album, A Productive Cough.

Listen above and subscribe now to keep your finger on the pulse of the live music world.

