They Might Be Giants’ John Linnell Recalls How Pere Ubu Changed His Life

John Linnell, They Might Be Giants

Welcome back to another episode of This Must Be The Gig, the podcast that gives you an all-access pass to the world of live music! On the extra-special 10th episode, host Lior Phillips chats with John Linnell, one of the Johns from They Might Be Giants. Together, Lior and John dig into the genesis of the Dial-A-Song project, touring with the Pixies early in the band’s career, a life-changing show from Pere Ubu, the majesty of the contra-alto clarinet, and They Might Be Giants’ new album, I Like Fun.

