Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell cope with addiction in first trailer for Beautiful Boy: Watch

Trailer for Beautiful Boy

After firmly cementing himself in the Hollywood A-list with his Oscar-nominated turn in Call Me By Your Name (not to mention a solid supporting turn in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird), Timothée Chalamet is returning to the big screen in another movie that’s awash in Oscar buzz. Beautiful Boy, Belgian filmmaker Felix van Groeningen’s adaptation of David and Nic Sheff best-selling memoirs, finds the young actor portraying a self-aware drug addict coping with the fallout of his familial relationships, and it’s just received its first trailer.

In it, we see an emotional, rambling, and livewire Chalamet sparring with Steve Carell, who plays the kid’s confused, long-suffering father. Memories of the pair’s idyllic past together point to a narrative about the unpredictable nature of addiction, the ways in which it can grasp even those who grew up surrounded by warmth and support. Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan co-star, the latter of which making this a curious reunion for the former Office mates. Check out the trailer below.

Amazon Studios is behind the release, which arrives in select theaters on October 12th.