Tove Lo calls on Charli XCX, Icona Pop for new “Bitches” remix and video: Stream

Tove Lo, Charli XCX, and more in "Bitches" remix video

Tove Lo has enlisted an ensemble of pop all-stars for a new remix of her single “Bitches”. The update now boasts flashy contributions from Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Sweden’s Elliphant, and Finnish singer Alma. What’s more, it comes with a wacky but ridiculously fun music video featuring all the musicians and the lovable Paul W. Downs, best known for his buff Trey character on Broad City.

Check out the Lucia Aniello-directed clip below.

The original version of “Bitches” appeared on Tove Lo’s 2017 album, Blue Lips.

This isn’t the first time these artists have joined forces. Tove Lo, Charli XCX, and Alma previously hit the studio together for Charli’s Pop 2 mixtape track “Out of My Head”. Charli and Icona Pop also collaborated on “I Love It”, the 2012 smash single (and breakthrough hit for both acts).

In related news, Charli’s other all-female single “Girls” (with Rita Ora, Cardi B, and Bebe Rexha) received the music video treatment yesterday.