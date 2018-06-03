Trent Reznor speaks out on “imbecile” Donald Trump: “We may be the most demoralized country in the world”

Trent Reznor and Donald Trump

Trent Reznor is making the press rounds in advance of Bad Witch, the third and final installment in Nine Inch Nails’ multi-year music trilogy, which began with Not the Actual Events and Add Violence. In a new interview with Mexican outlet Warp (via Alternative Nation), he and collaborator Atticus Ross discussed the forthcoming release and Ross’ new role in NIN, as well as Reznor’s thoughts on President Donald Trump. Surprise! They’re not positive.

“How does it feel to be an American given the current political situation, with Donald Trump at the helm of the country?” Warp asked. Reznor’s response, translated from Spanish, unfolds thusly:

“I can start by saying that it is a fucking shame that as US citizens we have chosen a complete imbecile. We may be the most demoralized country in the world. I know that many Americans dislike this situation.

I cannot wait for the moment when he is no longer president. Additionally, I want to say that for the first time in my life I feel a country with an existential crisis that is asking, now what? Is it just a shame or we start a war? I think it’s dangerous, it’s just the terrible reflection of a country that devotes itself to consuming social networks and shitty products.”

Bad Witch is out June 22nd, which will be followed by a tour of North America with The Jesus and Mary Chain this fall. Check out lead single “God Break Down The Door” below.