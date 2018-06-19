TV Party: “Deep Dive: Legion Season Two”

Dan Stevens (Suzanne Tenner/FX)

Now that the second season of FX’s Legion is over, Allison and Clint bring on Alex McLevy from The AV Club to discuss its highs and lows — from Aubrey Plaza’s beautifully cagey performance to the season’s slow pace.

Plus, they break down some of their favorite images of the formally ambitious show, and some of the more interesting side characters we hope get more focus in season three.

Sandwiched in between our discussion, like so many of Noah Hawley’s nested dreamscapes, is Dominick Suzanne-Mayer, who materializes to discuss his picks for last week and what we’re looking forward to this week, from Queer Eye to Strange Angel.

Timestamps:

1:40 – TV News:

Chris Hardwick allegations, Lucifer renewed at Netflix, AT&T/Time Warner merger, American Horror Story season 8 crossover

11:20 – Episodes of the Week:

Allison: The Bold Type, “Feminist Army”/”Rose Colored Glasses” (Freeform)

Dom: Strange Angel, “Augurs of Spring” (CBS All Access), Drake’s “I’m Upset” video

Clint: The Expanse, “Dandelion Sky” (Syfy), Stoneman Douglas drama kids singing at the 72nd Tony Awards ceremony (CBS), The Staircase (Netflix)

24:27 – Bachelorette Haikus

Deep Dive: Legion Season 2

26:16 – Introduction/finale discussion

45:41 – The visuals of season 2

54:49 – MVP (Episodes)

1:00:36 – MVP (Characters)

1:13:44 – Picks for Next Week:

Allison: Pose, “Giving and Receiving” (FX), Luke Cage season 2 (Netflix)

Dom: Lucha Underground (El Rey)

Clint: Queer Eye season 2 (Netflix), Drunk History, “Heists” (Comedy Central)

