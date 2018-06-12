TV Party: “Rank and File: Ryan Murphy’s Most Valuable Players”

Kathy Bates, Darren Criss, Sarah Paulson, FX

Over dozens of seasons of television, from Nip/Tuck to Glee to American Stories both Horror and Crime, super-producer Ryan Murphy has created his own cottage industry of ambitious, theatrical, cards-on-the-table melodramas featuring some of the best actors and actresses in TV.

This week, Allison and Clint go it alone to count down 15 of Murphy’s greatest collaborators, from established character actresses to lantern-jawed hunks, to Oscar winners of all persuasions.

Along the way, we share our thoughts on the tragic passing of Anthony Bourdain, spit some deadly bars about this year’s bizarre season of The Bachelorette, and more.

Timestamps:

7:39 – TV News: Anthony Bourdain, Game of Thrones prequel series, Atlanta season 3 renewal, Keiynan Lonsdale’s departure from the Arrowverse, and more

21:02 – Episodes of the Week:

Clint: Sense8 finale (Netflix), Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Allison: The Last O.G. finale (TBS), Dietland premiere (AMC)

29:39 – Bachelorette Haikus

33:00 – Ryan Murphy’s Most Valuable Players:

33:10 – Who doesn’t qualify, who didn’t make the list

38:00 – Part I

51: 14 – Part II

1:36:55 – Picks for Next Week:

Allison: The Bold Type season 2 premiere (Freeform), Strange Angel premiere (CBS All Access)

Clint: Voltron: Legendary Defender season 6 (Netflix)