Twitter comes to life in ultra violent trailer for Assassination Nation: Watch

It’s official: Somebody made Twitter: The Movie, and it’s called Assassination Nation. A hit at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the movie is slated to hit theaters on September 21st.

“You may think I’m exaggerating,” says the narrator of its new teaser trailer, “but this is the story of how my town, Salem, lost its motherfucking mind.” What follows is a slew of noted “trigger warnings,” from gore and drug use to sexism, bullying, and fragile male egos. From what we see in the teaser, the movie looks like an apocalyptic amalgamation of all the horrible, evil, eye-fucking shit that we see every day online.

Since the teaser is light on plot details, here’s the provided plot synopsis:

“High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world. So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they’ll live through the night.”

Assassination Nation’s young cast features Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, and Maude Apatow alongside more established names like Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale, and model Bella Thorne. It was written and directed by Sam Levinson, who previously directed 2011’s Another Happy Day.

See the NSFW teaser below: