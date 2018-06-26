Tyler, the Creator lets loose new song “PEACH FUZZ”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Tyler, the Creator has released his third new song of the month and second in just 24 hours. Titled “PEACH FUZZ”, it sees the Odd Future rapper rhyming over “Wanna Be Your Man”, a track originally done by Stones Throw artist Prophet and producer Mndsgn.

Take a listen to the deliciously funky tune below.

so um, yeah, @stonesthrow prophet and mndsgn new project is really cool, i remixed a song this AM, if you dont mind — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 26, 2018

Yesterday, Tyler served up “GELATO”, a reworking of the Jacquees song “No Validation”. Earlier in June, the MC dropped some of his own bars on Kanye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts” track. (He’s all about the reinventing process this month, clearly.)

The rest of 2018 has been similarly busy for Tyler. He released new songs in “435” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks”, as well as contributed to Kali Uchis’ acclaimed debut album, Isolation. His own last full-length was 2017’s Flower Boy.