Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Tyler, the Creator lets loose new song “PEACH FUZZ”: Stream

The Odd Future MC's second track in 24 hours

by
on June 26, 2018, 4:11pm
0 comments
Stream Tyler the Creator "PEACH FUZZ" song jump
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Tyler, the Creator has released his third new song of the month and second in just 24 hours. Titled “PEACH FUZZ”, it sees the Odd Future rapper rhyming over “Wanna Be Your Man”, a track originally done by Stones Throw artist Prophet and producer Mndsgn.

Take a listen to the deliciously funky tune below.

Yesterday, Tyler served up “GELATO”, a reworking of the Jacquees song “No Validation”. Earlier in June, the MC dropped some of his own bars on Kanye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts” track. (He’s all about the reinventing process this month, clearly.)

The rest of 2018 has been similarly busy for Tyler. He released new songs in “435” and “Rose Tinted Cheeks”, as well as contributed to Kali Uchis’ acclaimed debut album, Isolation. His own last full-length was 2017’s Flower Boy.

Previous Story
Punk supergroup Beach Rats share new single “Lonely for the Night”: Stream
Next Story
Jeremy Irons to star in HBO’s Watchmen
No comments