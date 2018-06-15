Tyler, the Creator freestyles over Kanye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye

Tyler, the Creator lives life by a very “why the hell not?” motto. Last month he released a song and video called “435” literally, he said, “because why not?” His latest one-off tracks comes with another “cause why not let it exist” statement, as he’s delivered a new freestyle over the title track from Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s collaborative Kids See Ghosts.

Renaming the track “CRUST IN THEIR EYES”, Tyler kept the hook from Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) and dropped in his own verse. The title comes from one of the best bars in the song (and there are a quite few of them): “I’ll sign if the ink right/ Two cribs, I can sleep twice/ Niggas swear they woke but got crust in their eyes/ They can’t blink right.”

In a note on Twitter, Tyler said, “yooooo so i like this song alot and wrote to it the same hour i heard it and my friend sent me the instrumental i recorded it that night and here you go cause why not let it exist.” Let it exist and take a listen below.

“CRUST IN THEIR EYES” and “435” follow a number of recent tracks from the Odd Future MC. “Okra” dropped in March, followed by “Rose Tinted Cheeks” in April, and then came a remix of Drake and Trouble’s “Bring It Back”. His last album was 2017’s Flower Boy.