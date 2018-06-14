Blumhouse’s techno-horror thriller Unfriended: Dark Web gets first trailer: Watch

Unfriended: Dark Web

Blumhouse scored a surprise hit in 2014 when it dropped Unfriended, a millennial horror flick that refashioned the found footage format by allowing the action to take place entirely on a computer screen in real time. It wasn’t the only film of the era to try such a trick—see: Nacho Vigalando’s Open Windows and Zachary Donohue’s The Den—but it was definitely the best, paving the way for more films, like the John Cho-starring Searching and SXSW standout Profile, to adopt the format. Now, Blumhouse has released a trailer for Unfriended: Dark Web, a “sequel” to Unfriended that uses the same structure while telling an entirely new story.

We caught the movie at SXSW, and it’s really effective. The official synopsis is appropriately trim, as the less you know going in, the better. It reads, “When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he is thrust into the deep waters of the dark web.”

Writer and director Stephen Susco does an incredible job streamlining the narrative as the screen floods with apps and characters, and his story benefits from the decision to jettison the original film’s supernatural component in favor of the internet’s IRL horrors. “Dark Web never stops moving, the once-blank screen slowly transforming into a never-ending assault of chat windows, notifications, and apps that reflect the ultra-modern sensation that we’re drowning in 0s and 1s,” we wrote in our review. “There’s an irresistible momentum to Dark Web that thrives on the terrifying knowledge that unplugging will not save you.”

Check out the trailer below, but know that it reveals a few plot twists that, some might argue, are best not spoiled.

Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, Stephanie Nogueras, Andrew Lees, Connor Del Rio, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Savira Windyani star in the movie, which is slated for a July 20th release date.