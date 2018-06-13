Unknown Mortal Orchestra cover David Bowie’s “Oh! You Pretty Things”: Stream

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Kimberley Ross

For those in possession of a fancy-as-hell satellite radio, SiriusXMU can be a delight. The indie rock/pop station is an excellent source for conversations with artists on the rise, world premieres, and the odd delightful cover. This, from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, falls in that last category. ‘

A session with the New Zealand outfit airs tonight at 9 PM EST, but ahead of that broadcast, XMU has released the band’s terrific cover of the David Bowie classic “Oh! You Pretty Things”, a standout from 1971’s Hunky Dory. The track is a terrific fit for Ruban Nielson‘s nimble voice, and overall, it’s a cover that’s equal parts faithful and fitted to the band’s sensibilities.

The band has had quite a busy few months of it. They released their latest album, Sex & Food, in April, and Nielson chatted about the recording process with Kyle Meredith earlier this week. They’re also in the throws of a North American tour; you can find the dates here.